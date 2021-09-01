Abu Dhabi: A new awareness campaign will aim to curb the practice of modifying residential properties without the appropriate municipal licensed.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, will reach out to residents, property owners, contractors and landlords, and inform them about the right procedures and channels through which to undertake modification, renovation and construction works on residential properties. The authorities will also highlight the dangers of unlicensed modifications using awareness videos.
The DMT has meanwhile called on residents to comply with laws regarding documentation and modification of property specifications, and to ensure that all security and preventive safety procedures are followed. This includes providing clear exits to be used in an emergency, fire extinguishers, and smoke and heat detectors for early warning systems.
The ongoing cooperation between DMT and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence also ensures the implementation of safety standards and requirements stipulated in the DMT’s Abu Dhabi International Building Codes and the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code of Practice mandated by the Civil Defence. These standards cover the maintenance of existing buildings, and contain minimum requirements for buildings in terms of maintenance and equipment. So that properties are protected against natural dangers, fires and sound levels.