Abu Dhab: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has warned residents and tourists against falling prey to ‘fake’ currency exchange dealers with lucrative offers.
In a video released on Thursday, ADJD explains that the suspicious currency dealers either offer ‘fake’ currency notes or obtain money taken from illegal sources. The authority also advised people not to change foreign currency from any inauthorised ‘money changers’.
“Scammers, fraudsters, and currency counterfeiting gangs take advantage of holiday period to offer foreign currencies at reduced prices through social media. These gangs lure people through social media platforms and advertisements. People should avoid uch ‘lucrative’ offers and refrain from exchanging money using such dubious deals,” ADJD statement added.
The statement further advised people to always go to the authorised money exchange houses or the banks to exchange foreign currency. The department also calls on all individuals and entities to avoid dealing with these gangs as they are involved in money laundering and promoting counterfeit currency notes.