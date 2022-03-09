The Abu Dhabi-based institution has also achieved the highest rating possible across the categories of teaching, employability, internationalisation, research, online learning, facilities and inclusiveness, ADU said in a statement.

“The 5 QS Stars rating reflects ADU’s superior performance across key indicators that are vital to the success of a higher education institution. These include the internationalisation category, in which ADU received a full score for both student and faculty international diversity, international collaborations and international support centre. ADU also achieved 100 per cent in the teaching category for both student and teaching satisfaction. The university earned 100 per cent in employer reputation and career service support under the employability category, as well as in the facilities category for library expenditure, student clubs and societies,” a statement from the university said.

The remaining categories highlight the impact of the university’s online learning offering, which received 100 per cent for student-faculty engagement, student services, technology and student interaction. The university also scored 100 per cent in innovation, inclusiveness, spin-off companies, incubators, industrial research collaborations, scholarships and bursaries, low-income outreach and student cohort diversity categories.

Committed to all-round excellence

“I am delighted to have our world-class standing recognised by the QS Star rating system. QS is the leader in rankings and ratings in higher education and we are pleased to have their endorsement for the university. Abu Dhabi University is committed to all-round excellence, from unparalleled student experience to highest quality teaching in programmes that will equip students for productive and successful lives and research that develops academic disciplines and impacts on economy and society. Our collaboration with world leading partner universities gives us an edge in our programmes, teaching and research; and it gives our students the opportunity to learn in prestigious partner institutions. Abu Dhabi University will continue to invest in excellence and is committed to supporting the development of the UAE and the region,” Dr Waqar Ahmed, ADU chancellor said.

Earlier this year, ADU was awarded 5 QS Stars for its online learning, achieving 95 per cent in the overall assessment. The rating was given in recognition of ADU’s commitment to online learning, which makes use of innovative tools such as VRM AR, 3D technology, engaging curriculum, effective practices and advanced technologies.

Dozens of indicators

QS Stars is a rating system that provides a detailed look at an institution, enabling prospective students to identify which universities are the best in specific fields such as programme strength, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility and inclusiveness.