The first Australian International School in Dubai has officially opened its doors with a pioneering framework of education, a cohort of experienced educators, and a state-of-the-art, spacious campus, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the Australian community and beyond for an outstanding and engaging learning experience.

The advent of the Australian Curriculum framework will add immense value to the education community of Dubai, according to educators and top officials who attended the opening ceremony last week.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), underscored the Dubai education regulator’s unwavering support for the opening of the first and only Australian international school in the emirate, and highlighted how AIS meets the need for not only a widening educational choice but also quality education for Dubai residents.

Delivered by outstanding teachers, specialists and skilled support staff, the curriculum at AIS Dubai is designed to ensure that each child is carefully nurtured within a future-focused, supportive environment and develops a deeper understanding about the world around them and their place in it – thereby developing a love of lifelong learning.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, interacted with students of Australian International School Dubai during his visit to the school last week Image Credit: Supplied

The opening ceremony was attended, among others, by Dr Al Karam; Cameron Dick, Treasurer and Minister for Trade of Queensland, Australia; Ian Halliday, Australian Consul-General in Dubai and General Manager, Middle East Africa, Austrade; Donna Massie, Commissioner at Trade and Investment Queensland – Middle East; and Othman Al Sharif, owner of AIS Dubai and Vice-Chairman, Al Sharif Investment Trading Group – reflecting the overwhelming confidence in the school from all over the UAE and the Australian Government in particular.

“Based on the four pillars of Academia, Culture, Sports and Community, the curriculum and learning experience at AIS Dubai underpins everything we strive for in helping our students reach for the stars,” said Karen McCord, Executive Principal at AIS Dubai.

“The partnership between our staff and families provides the best holistic education possible for our students within a safe, secure and happy environment. AIS Dubai continues the relationship the Al Sharif Investment Trading Group began over 15 years ago with the Government of Queensland in delivering the Australian Curriculum framework,” McCord said.

According to Cameron Dick, the opening of the school presents a huge opportunity to strengthen the blossoming partnership between the UAE and Australia. “I feel so privileged to be here today to help open the Australian International School (AIS) Dubai. This is a great recognition of the importance of multicultural education for students here, who are from all around the world,” he said.

Othman Al Sharif, owner of AIS Dubai and Vice-Chairman, Al Sharif Investment Trading Group, with Cameron Dick, Treasurer and Minister for Trade of Queensland, Australia Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Complimenting the school’s sprawling sun-lit campus, Dick said: “I feel like I am back in Queensland. It has beautiful, open teaching areas and open play areas for students to learn while they play. We have worked with the school, helped with the design, and supported teaching these young students. All these facilities will support the education of children who will become leaders of tomorrow.”

The school is also critically important for bridging the cultures of Australia and the UAE, according to Ian Halliday, the Australian Consul-General in Dubai and General Manager, Middle East Africa, Austrade. “I think this is a wonderful opportunity to get a better understanding of the respective cultures in both the countries. It also helps from the school development point of view, offering the wonderful Queensland curriculum,” Halliday said.

The school, which currently has 140 students, has received an overwhelming response from families in Dubai since launching its operations last year. Ecstatic parents at the opening ceremony were keen to explain why.

“What we see happening around us in the world is change – everything is changing fast. AIS Dubai offers students the environment that promotes the change and work through the change,” said Micah Walker, CEO of identity solutions company Grabba, whose three children study at the school.

“AIS in Dubai has given parents like us the chance to explore this curriculum. It offers flexibility, maps the learning need of each individual student and is not a pre-cooked curriculum. We come from Australia, but even if you are from any other place, AIS Dubai will always feel like home,” he said.

Making the widest cross-section of students feel at home with dynamic learning and an evolving curriculum was exactly what AIS Dubai was set up for, according to Othman Al Sharif, school owner and Vice-Chairman, Al Sharif Investment Trading Group.

“While most education curricula remain restricted to printed textbooks that are only periodically updated, our curriculum relies more on fresh resources and lessons developed on a daily basis,” Al Sharif said.

The pillars of learning at AIS Dubai allow each student access to opportunities across the developmental spectrum, honing their strengths and interests, developing their passion and possibility of achieving outstanding success within an Academic, Cultural, Sporting or Community sphere.

“For our students, this translates directly to effective learning outcomes and a sense of intrinsic accomplishment and confidence,” said McCord.

“Our Sharjah school has been successful for over 15 years, because of our future-focused curriculum, and the successful outcomes of our graduates. Over the years, many Dubai families expressed their wish to have access to the same opportunities Sharjah families have had for many years. Today, that wish has come true,” she said.

Adopting futuristic methods of teaching and learning in a smart classroom setting, Australian International School (AIS) Dubai is currently open for admissions from Pre-KG to Year 6 and will be expanding all the way to Year 12 in the coming years. ■

Donna Massie, Commissioner at Trade and Investment Queensland – Middle East

Donna Massie

“AIS Dubai offers a lot of opportunities for young people – such as early learning, play school – apart from the opportunity for good quality higher education. The school has a wonderful vibe and tremendous energy, and we can already see so many happy children in the smart classrooms. I see the beautiful energy that reflects the culture of the school. AIS Sharjah has already built a wonderful reputation over the years, and we will now replicate the model in Dubai.”

