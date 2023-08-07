Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to host the second edition of the WorldSkills Asia Competition from November 27 to 29.
The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), the event will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together competitors, experts, and workshop managers from over 30 member and guest countries of WorldSkills Asia to showcase their talents in 27 technical and vocational skills.
Technical and Vocational Education and Training
Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, the founder and President of WorldSkills Asia and director-general of ACTVET, said hosting the WorldSkills Asia event not only showcases the talents of Asian youth but also highlights the significance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in shaping the region’s future.
TVET plays a key role in equipping individuals with practical skills, and preparing them for the ever-evolving global workforce.
The WorldSkills Asia competition is held biennially in one of the member countries of the WorldSkills Asia organisation.