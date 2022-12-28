Cairo: A vocational test programme is set to get off the ground in India later this month to check skills of workers to be employed in Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
The step comes after a similar programme went into effect in Pakistan, added Saudi newspaper Okaz.
The programme will initially be implemented in the Indian cities of New Delhi and Mumbai.
The move is part of the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources’s efforts to upgrade quality of workers at the kingdom’s labour market, enhance professional services, boost productivity and halt access of unskilled workforce to the kingdom, the paper said.
The ministry has launched the “Professional Accreditation”, a programme designed to check skills of workers initially in the specialties of plumbing, electricity, welding and refrigeration as part of a targeted range of 23 specialities with a view to developing manpower skills.
Saudi Arabia is home to a large community of migrant workers.