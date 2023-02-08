Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, headed by Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, director-general of the centre, at Al Bahr Palace.
Sheikh Mohamed also received the members of the UAE World Skills team who won a gold medal and nine other medals for excellence during their participation in the 46th edition of the Global Skills Competition.
Future skills
He congratulated the team members on their scientific excellence and achievements and highlighted the importance of the centre in empowering youth and supplying them with the skills of the future to be able to cope with today’s changes in view of the rapidly technological advancement and major economic shifts.
Dr Al Shamsi thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his unwavering support for the centre. The team members expressed their happiness at meeting the President and underlined their ongoing pursuit of success and investing it strengthening the UAE’s position in global competitiveness index.