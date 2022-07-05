Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has shut down Cafepec Restaurant and Cafeteria in Al Dhafra region for multiple food safety breaches.
The Adafsa ordered the administrative closure of the outlet after it failed to correct health and safety violations despite multiple warnings, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.
Food safety violations
Inspectors had reportedly found insufficient pest control standards, along with inappropriate storage and handling of food. Workers were also found using unsafe tools, which further compromised the quality of food. In addition, the restaurant stored expired items alongside non-expired ones.
Adafsa inspectors issued three warnings to the facility, with the threat of subsequent administrative closure. Operations at this particular outlet had been similarly suspended in 2011 when it had been flouting health and safety standards.
Inspections and checks
In its statement, the Adafsa said the closure will remain in effect until the restaurant corrects all violations. It will then be inspected once more, and only allowed to reopen if it meets all relevant standards.
The Adafsa conducts regular inspections of food preparation outlets in the emirate. Violations are flagged, and outlets are given time to resolve them. When these are not corrected despite repeated warnings, the authority can order the administrative closure of the facility, based on the emirate’s Law No 2 of 2008 regard food safety. The rigorous checks and regulations aim to ensure the safety of consumers across the emirate.
Report violations
The Adafsa also urges residents to report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.