Spectators gather along Williamsburg's waterfront in Brooklyn for the Macy's fireworks display with a view of Manhattan's skyline, as fireworks explode from barges on the East River to celebrate Independence Day, Monday July 4, 2022, in New York.
Image Credit: AP
Fireworks burst on the National Mall above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the US Capitol. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced a fireworks display for July 4th.
Image Credit: AP
Fireworks to mark the Independence Day holiday light up at Coors Field after a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies in Denver
Image Credit: AP
Fireworks go off above the Washington Monument during an Independence Day fireworks display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC
Image Credit: AFP
The Washington Monument is seen below an Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall in Washington, DC
Image Credit: AFP
People watch distant fireworks from a park in Kansas City
Image Credit: AP
Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens in New York City
Image Credit: AFP
Fireworks from a Fourth of July celebration fill the sky above the Liberty Memorial tower at the National World War I museum and memorial in Kansas City
Image Credit: AP
Residents and tourists line the edge of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier to watch Chicago's Fourth of July fireworks display
Image Credit: AP
Spectators watch as fireworks erupt over the Washington Monument in Washington, DC
Image Credit: AFP
Spectators gather along Williamsburg's waterfront in Brooklyn for the Macy's fireworks display with a view of Manhattan's skyline, as fireworks explode from barges on the East River to celebrate Independence Day, in New York
Image Credit: AP
Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighbourhood of the borough of Queens in New York City
Image Credit: AFP
Fireworks burst on the National Mall above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington
Image Credit: AP
Fireworks erupt over RingCentral Coliseum after a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Toronto Blue Jays in Oakland, California
Image Credit: AP
The US Capitol and Washington Monument are seen as Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall in Washington, DC
Image Credit: AFP
People watch the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City, New York
Image Credit: REUTERS
Spectators watch as fireworks explode over the Manhattan skyline during Independence Day celebrations in New York city
Image Credit: AFP
Fireworks explode over Manhattan skyline during Independence Day celebrations in New York City
Image Credit: AFP
People celebrate the July 4th Independence Day holiday as fireworks explode over the San Diego County Fair, in Del Mar, Californi
Image Credit: REUTERS
Fireworks erupt in celebration of the Independence Day holiday over Citizens Bank Park after a baseball game between Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, in Philadelphia
Image Credit: AP
Racefans watch fireworks Saturday evening, after Oxford Championship Series and Oxford Acceleration Series racing at Oxford Plains Speedway, in Oxford Hills, Maine.
Image Credit: AP