The decision aims at gradual return to normal life while ensuring safety of worshippers

Abu Dhabi has reopened all places of worship for non-Muslims from August 31 with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Image Credit: Sami Zaatari/Gulf News/Archive

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) have announced the reopening of all places of worship for non-Muslims starting from Monday, August 31, while continuing to practice precautionary measures with a maximum of 30% of worshippers at a time.

The decision to reopen all places of worship comes in conjunction with the steps taken by the specialised government authorities in regards to the gradual return to normal life, while taking all the health and safety precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the worshippers and workers by providing them with the necessary instructions to limit the spread of the virus.

Children and elderly allowed

Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Sport sector at the Department of Community Development, said: “In response to the requests from the community, it has also been decided to allow children to enter the place of worship to practice their religious rituals in a manner that does not conflict with the procedures and laws. The elderly worshippers who do not suffer from any chronic diseases will also be allowed to enter according to the procedures that has been set.”

Al Dhaheri added: Guidelines have been provided to all people concerned for the gradual return to places of worship.

Guidelines

All activities and events offered at the places of worship will continue to be suspended except the main prayers.

Meetings, religious lectures and educational activities will only be allowed online.

Prayer time to be reduced to maximum of one hour to avoid crowding for long hours.