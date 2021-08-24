Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi been ranked the safest city in the Middle East and Africa by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safest Cities Index 2021.
Abu Dhabi scored ‘very high’ for health security and infrastructure security. Its top regional ranking reinforces the emirate’s position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on its social media platforms.
Abu Dhabi has topped the regional ranking in all four iterations of the Safe Cities Index since 2015.