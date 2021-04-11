Abu Dhabi: The payment period for public parking in the capital will be changed during the month of Ramadan, but road tolls will be charged at the same time, the emirate’s transport regulator has announced.
According to the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), parking fees will be collected between 9am to 2pm, and between 9pm to 2:30am. Parking will remain free on Fridays, and on Thursdays, the evening payment period will extend only till midnight, not 2:30am.
Free for worshippers
At the same time, people attending Tarawih prayers will be exempt from parking fees for the duration of the prayer if they park in lots surrounding mosques. This reflects the regular ruling that allows free parking around mosques at prayer time.
Road tolls
Darb toll gates will continue to charge motorists between the regular peak hours: 7am to 9am in the mornings, and 5pm to 7pm in the evening.
Bus services
Most bus services in the capital city and its suburbs will operate according to their regular schedules. However, services A10, A20, A40, 405 and 406 will operate every day until 6pm online, and service 26 will be cancelled from the first day of Ramadan.
In Al Ain, some bus services will operate on a different schedule. In Al Dhafra, bus services will follow their regular schedules, but halt temporarily for Iftar between 6:30pm and 7:45pm.