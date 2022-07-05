Abu Dhabi: Truck drivers must abide by traffic regulations when driving on Abu Dhabi roads in order to avoid having their licences suspended for up to a year, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
In a post on its social media platforms, the police said the regulations are designed to ensure the safety of all road users, including truck drivers. These include directives to drive on the rightmost lanes, and to indicate clearly before taking turns.
The Police listed the following practices that truck drivers must follow
-When driving, stay on the rightmost lane of the road and do not switch lanes unless necessary.
-Do not overtake other vehicles except in an emergency. Doing so could be counted as a violation, and your driving license could be suspended for up to a year.
-It is necessary to take a turn or switch lanes, check your side mirrors carefully and ensure that the blind spot is completely free of vehicles.
-Make sure to indicate early when turning.
