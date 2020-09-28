Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police on Monday said they arrested four members of an Asian gang who were looking to promote 573,000 captagon pills in the country.
The suspects were arrested as part of an operation called ‘Watchful Eyes’, according to Colonel Tahir Ghraib Al Dhaheri, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, Criminal Security Sector.
The operation was first launched after Abu Dhabi Police received information about the gang and its intentions to promote the narcotic substances in different emirates. The gang was being run by those outside the country.
Col Al Dhaheri said all members of the gang were arrested at the same time and the captagon pills found in their possession were all seized.
The arrested suspects have been referred to the judicial authorities and legal proceedings are set to be launched against them.