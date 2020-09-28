Dubai: A motorist was airlifted to hospital after a traffic accident left him with severe injuries, said the Ministry of Interior.
Footage released by the ministry on Sunday evening revealed how the Air Ambulance Team carried out the rescue operation.
The Asian driver – in his thirties – was rescued following a collision between two trucks on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) Road in Ras Al Khaimah, according to the Ministry of Interior.
The man, who sustained severe injuries, had to be airlifted on the spot, so once the Air Wing Operations Room was alerted by the National Ambulance, an ambulance helicopter immediately rushed to the crash site and airlifted the injured motorist to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain.