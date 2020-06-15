The couple, who could be together despite travel restrictions, thank authorities

Khaleel Kadermon, 30 years old, an Indian from Kerala was stuck in Abu Dhabi when his wife had labour pain. His wife delivered the baby two days later after he reached Sharjah from Abu Dhabi during travel restriction. He hold his daughter, Khairah, who born on June 14. Supplied by the father. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: An Indian resident in Sharjah has thanked the Abu Dhabi Police for allowing him to cross the border during movement restrictions after his nine-month pregnant wife developed labour pains.

The resident Khaleel Kadermon, 30, said he wanted to rush to Sharjah from Abu Dhabi on June 11 to attend his pregnant wife but travel restrictions were in place.

Movement restrictions were imposed in and out of Abu Dhabi on June 2 to ensure greater effectiveness of the National Sterilisation Programmeand curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, thanks to the Abu Dhabi Police, Kadermon was able to make the trip in time for his wife’s delivery. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Khairah, on June 14.

Kadermon, an Indian from Kerala, said, “I would like to appreciate and thank the kind gesture of the Abu Dhabi Police who provide great support to residents.”

A UAE resident for six years, Kadermon works in a money exchange company in Abu Dhabi and lives in Sharjah. Ever since the restrictions were imposed on June 2, he had been staying in Abu Dhabi itself, while his wife was in Sharjah.