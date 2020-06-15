Abu Dhabi: An Indian resident in Sharjah has thanked the Abu Dhabi Police for allowing him to cross the border during movement restrictions after his nine-month pregnant wife developed labour pains.
The resident Khaleel Kadermon, 30, said he wanted to rush to Sharjah from Abu Dhabi on June 11 to attend his pregnant wife but travel restrictions were in place.
Movement restrictions were imposed in and out of Abu Dhabi on June 2 to ensure greater effectiveness of the National Sterilisation Programmeand curb the spread of COVID-19.
However, thanks to the Abu Dhabi Police, Kadermon was able to make the trip in time for his wife’s delivery. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Khairah, on June 14.
Kadermon, an Indian from Kerala, said, “I would like to appreciate and thank the kind gesture of the Abu Dhabi Police who provide great support to residents.”
A UAE resident for six years, Kadermon works in a money exchange company in Abu Dhabi and lives in Sharjah. Ever since the restrictions were imposed on June 2, he had been staying in Abu Dhabi itself, while his wife was in Sharjah.
He said, “I applied for the movement permit but I couldn’t obtain it in time. So I sent a message on the Abu Dhabi Police Facebook page and soon I got a message asking for my contact number. After that, I got a call from the police who asked me for the reason of my travel. When I told them about my situation, they asked me to reach the border, show proof and explain my emergency situation,” he said, adding that could make the trip in time for his wife’s delivery.