NAT Abu Dhabi Police honours Arab expat-1618493393326
Major General Mohamed Suhail Al-Rashidi presented the gift and thanked the expatriate for his responsible and honest action. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: An Arab resident has been honoured by Abu Dhabi Police for his honesty after he handed over a large sum of lost cash to the authorities.

The expatriate was also presented with a gift on Thursday, with police commending his action on their social media platforms. The authorities said the expat had rushed to turn the money over to the police, which he had found at a mall.

Major General Mohamed Suhail Al-Rashidi, Director of Criminal Security at Abu Dhabi Police, presented the gift and thanked the expatriate for his responsible and honest action.

Read more

The man, in turn, thanked the Police for the gift and the recognition, and added that this kind of appreciation encourages community members to cooperate with the authorities for public safety and security.