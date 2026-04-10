Abu Dhabi police chief reviews treatment plans for injured in Iranian attacks

Abu Dhabi police chief leads hospital review of care for victims of Iranian attacks
Abu Dhabi: The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) to assess the condition of individuals affected by the Iranian attacks and review ongoing treatment plans in line with the highest standards of care.
He reaffirmed the emirate’s commitment to continuous on-the-ground monitoring of the health response during his visit to patients receiving treatment at the facility.
He was accompanied by senior officials, including Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), and Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, CEO of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, along with several government representatives.
The delegation reviewed the effectiveness of treatment plans and ensured the delivery of integrated care aligned with advanced medical standards.
During the visit, officials met injured individuals and their families, listening to feedback on the medical services provided. They stressed that protecting community wellbeing remains the central priority of Abu Dhabi’s crisis management approach, regardless of regional developments.
Major General Al Muhairi highlighted the need to mobilise all logistical and medical resources to accelerate recovery efforts. He expressed confidence in the rehabilitation pathways at SSMC and praised the professionalism of medical and administrative teams.
He said the strength of the medical response reflects Abu Dhabi’s robust infrastructure and proactive planning, adding that such capabilities are central to the emirate’s emergency and crisis management system.
The visit concluded with an emphasis on cross-sector coordination to ensure an agile and effective response to evolving challenges. The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi continues to monitor recovery indicators closely to ensure sustained care and support for those affected until full recovery.