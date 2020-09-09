Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police announced new regulations on the impounding of vehicles and sets of fines in the emirate.
According to the Abu Dhabi Police, vehicles will be impounded with drivers facing a Dh50,000 fine for offences including colliding with and causing damage to police vehicles, taking part in illegal road races, and driving without a valid legal license plate.
Fines of Dh5,000 will also be set on drivers who cause an accident due to speeding, sudden road swerves, tailgating and failing to give way to pedestrians at designated crossings.
Drivers who also children aged 10 and below to sit at the front seats will also be fined Dh5,000 with their vehicle impounded.
All fines above Dh7,000 according to Abu Dhabi Police must also be paid in full. Impounded vehicles that are also not collected by their drivers after three months will be put up for auction.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, the new regulations aim to ensure the emirate’s traffic safety and to raise the importance of sticking to road safety rules.