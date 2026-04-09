GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi: New competency-based framework to enhance workplace safety

It aims to assess and register specialists in occupational safety and health

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi: New competency-based framework to enhance workplace safety
Supplied

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has announced the launch of a new competency-based regulatory framework under the Qudorat Program for the registration of occupational safety and health (OSH) practitioners and service providers, in a step towards enhancing professional competency standards and reinforces workplace safety across the emirate.

The framework aims to assess and register specialists in occupational safety and health according to clear and approved standards, ensuring the readiness of the workforce in this field and supporting regulatory compliance in the workplace.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The move represents a qualitative shift in regulating the OSH profession in Abu Dhabi through the adoption of a competency-based approach that focuses on verifying qualifications and assessing the actual performance of practitioners, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided and raising workplace safety levels.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “We believe that health begins not only in healthcare facilities, but also in the environments in which individuals live and work. The Qudorat program is designed to reinforce this approach by ensuring the preparedness and competence of occupational safety and health specialists, thereby contributing to the protection of community health and the enhancement of quality of life across the emirate.”

Under the new framework, specialists will undergo qualification verification and competency assessment before being formally registered, with the initial phase defining categories such as OSH General Practitioner, Senior Practitioner, and Auditor. The initiative also reinforces the principle of continuous professional development, ensuring that specialists stay up to date with the latest global practices and standards in this field.

Registration through TAMM

Registration will be available through the TAMM digital government services platform, providing a streamlined and accessible process for practitioners and service providers across Abu Dhabi.

This framework represents a step towards expanding the concept of public health to include workplaces as one of the most important determinants of community health. It executes this purpose by ensuring the efficient and reliable application of safety standards, thus contributing to safer and healthier work environments across various sectors.

The initiative comes as part of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the public health system and establish a preventive approach focused on empowering individuals and protecting the community to enhance quality of life in the emirate.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

375 nabbed for filming sites, spreading false news

375 nabbed for filming sites, spreading false news

1m read
Shopping, driving, or outside? The first minutes after an alert are critical

In a mall? Steps to take if an emergency alert sounds

2m read
Abu Dhabi shuts 5 healthcare facilities for violations

Abu Dhabi shuts 5 healthcare facilities for violations

1m read
Abu Dhabi health facility shut over sick leaves

Abu Dhabi health facility shut over sick leaves

1m read