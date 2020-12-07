Abu Dhabi city skyline. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE’s leading public service broadcaster, and i24News, an international news network based in Israel that broadcasts in Arabic, English and French from studios in Jaffa Port, the US and Europe, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see both media companies collaborate on multiple fronts including shared reporting and library content, as well as production exchange.

The MoU is in line with the aim of Abu Dhabi Media and 'i24News' to deliver innovative, audience-centric content while enhancing and expanding the digital offering.

AbdulRaheem Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting General Manager at Abu Dhabi Media said, "Abu Dhabi Media is always keen to work with media agencies and television service providers who seek to offer diverse and quality content with the highest levels of professionalism. This agreement is a reflection of our commitment towards the UAE vision as well as its ambitions by establishing strong and solid relationships with various institutions and media organisations on a regional and global level."

He added, "The media industry requires strong strategic alliances to achieve sustainability, creativity as quality content that is engaging to our audiences. Our collaboration with i24News will enable us to strengthen our respective production capabilities and provide distinctive media content."

The MoU will enable both media organisations to provide shared news reporting through correspondents in UAE and Israel, with a focus on Arab language news reports and interviews. The two entities will also exchange content such as national reporting, documentaries and archival materials, in addition to technical cooperation in the field of news and television broadcasting technology.

Frank Melloul, CEO and founder of i24News, said, "As an international news network, we aspire to expand collaborations with platforms around the world. This is another step that will enable the expansion of our activities and we especially welcome it, as Abu Dhabi Media is a leading partner in the Middle East, a region which we are covering extensively. This partnership between i24News and Abu Dhabi Media illustrates the many possibilities that have opened up to us in the wake of the Abraham Accords. Such collaboration between two media outlets will benefit first and foremost with viewers around the world, who will receive comprehensive coverage and diverse voices that together optimally reflect the events in the new Middle East."

This partnership takes place after the signed peace agreement between UAE and Israel.