Abu Dhabi: With an eye on getting Abu Dhabi’s leisure and tourism industry back on its feet, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched its ‘Rediscover Abu Dhabi’ campaign.
The new initiative comes as part of a collaborative effort between the private and public sector within Abu Dhabi’s local tourism industry, as the emirate continues to forge ahead with its gradual reopening.
The domestic campaign will include a variety of deals and offers across hotels and attractions in the emirate, as well as the retail and food and beverage sectors.
“We have worked relentlessly to tackle consumer concerns and prepare Abu Dhabi from every front in order to safely welcome visitors once again,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.
“Rediscover Abu Dhabi is a special campaign that provides our local residents and the wider UAE community with the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the joys of Abu Dhabi, including its diversity and authenticity,” he added.
“Our partners across the private and public sector have been key contributors to this campaign, introducing a myriad of offers that can be enjoyed by our residents.”
Abu Dhabi also recently launched its “Unbox Amazing’ campaign, another initiative to boost the retail and culinary scene as part of its summer platform. Additionally, residents will also be able to enjoy all inclusive packages, such as hotel stays accompanied by experiences at popular attractions in Abu Dhabi.