Abu Dhabi: Senior citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 from the comfort of their homes.
The free shots are being offered by Department of Health’s Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, in collaboration with public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).
The ‘We Reach You Wherever You Are’ campaign complements the emirate’s efforts to prioritise the protection of vulnerable resident. Residents can book home vaccinations by calling the Seha toll-free number 80050.
The initiative will be executed in cooperation with the Martyrs’ Family Affairs Office, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court Majlis Affairs Office, the Family Development Foundation and Abu Dhabi Media.
The initiative will also seek to raise awareness among the elderly about the continued need for precautionary measures against coronavirus.
Home vaccination services are another step in the emirate’s fight against COVID-19. Since June 2020, health authorities have been carrying out COVID-19 screenings for people at their homes and workplaces.