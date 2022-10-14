Dubai: The Department of Government Support, represented by the Abu Dhabi School of Government and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, has launched Data Academy aimed at developing the skills of government sector employees in Abu Dhabi.
The launch was held at GITEX Global 2022, where more than 30 government and academic entities from Abu Dhabi are taking part in the five-day global technology show that concludes on Friday, October 14, at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Data Academy will offer government entities employees specialised training programmes and courses in the field of data management in cooperation with a group of professionals and specialised academic institutions. The Academy’s programmes will focus on educating the employees about the basics of data and data value realisation.
Digital transformation
Dr. Yasser Ahmed Al Naqbi, director general of Abu Dhabi School of Government, said: “This project reflects our commitment to develop and build capabilities of government employees, and empower with the necessary knowledge of the latest digital methods and strategies. This includes technologies that help realise the value of data, in order to fully meet future challenges and opportunities, as well as enable the digital transformation process to build a knowledge-based economy in the emirate.”
Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, director general of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, added: “Data Academy aims to support the government efforts to build a data-powered government ecosystem. The project focuses on creating sustainable development pathways to build and enhance the competencies and competitiveness of government employees in cooperation with the best academic specialists in this field.”