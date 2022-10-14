Dubai: An agreement to enhance cooperation in technical and scientific research was recently signed between Dubai Police General Command and Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), at the Gitex Global 2022 in Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, and Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, ATRC acting director general.

Al Razooqi said Dubai Police are always keen to participate in different global events to strengthen partnership with various specialised institutions to reinforce efforts in security, policing, as well as technical and scientific research.

Abu Shahab, for his part, said: “The agreement will enable the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), our applied research pillar, to support Dubai Police by integrating cutting-edge solutions and smart systems into its operations. We look forward to a long-term and productive cooperation.”

Dubai Police pavilion

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Police commander-in-chief, visited on Thursday, the stand of Dubai Police at GITEX Global 2022. Also in attendance were Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie, assistant commander-in-chief of Dubai Police for Administration Affairs, and Al Razooqi.

Al Marri noted: “The exhibition is ideal for various government departments to showcase their latest innovations in smart services and advanced artificial intelligence techniques. These smart services and techniques fulfil the ambitions of our wise leadership and support ongoing efforts to place the UAE among the most advanced countries in the field of advanced technologies and smart techniques.”

Innovation and operational effectiveness

Al Marri was briefed on Smart ‘Ghiath’ Patrol, one of the world’s most advanced security vehicles that is equipped with smart devices, including AI and the latest technological systems. He also reviewed Drone Box, an unmanned aerial system designed to help police improve their operational effectiveness and reduce emergency response rates, as well as detect crimes and incidents.

The Police chief was also briefed on the latest version of the Dubai Police’s smart app, which now has 70 services using the latest programming languages, techniques, and AI. The new updates which include smart volunteerism and crash detection that sends out a distress signal (SOS) in case of a severe traffic accident without human intervention.

Digital documentation

Al Marri also reviewed Athar Platform, which aims to ensure the documentation of all procedures of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology through a “digital system