Abu Dhabi: The Department of Government Support has released housing policies for employees of Abu Dhabi government entities and companies that provide housing options to employees while strengthening family ties and building communities.
Under the new policies, Emirati and non-Emiratis who live in Abu Dhabi are entitled to full housing allowance and rent stipend in line with their job grade, including non-Emirati employees who own property in the emirate, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced on behalf of the department.
Eligible employees will also receive an education allowance, as defined by the employing entity’s human resources policies, for children who attend schools within the emirate.
Employees will have one year to update their status in relation to all of the policies.
In essence, the decision is aimed at having government employees live within the emirate if they want to avail the benefits of housing and education allowances. It follows a similar decision issued in 2012, which limited the availability of housing allowance only to those Abu Dhabi government workers who lived within the emirate.