UAE issued guidelines for travel from Oman on Tuesday at a press briefing.

Speaking on the latest move by the UAE where land borders with Oman were opened, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said: “Since the announcement of the opening of land borders, we have received numerous inquiries about how Omani citizens can enter the UAE”, adding that there are requirements that must be followed before entering the UAE to ensure the application of preventive measures and provide the highest standards of health and safety for all residents.

PCR test

“Those coming from Oman must present a negative PCR test result at the land borders,” he clarified, stressing the need to conduct the test in accredited laboratories in Oman and that the validity period of the test should not exceed 48 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has provided the General Authority for Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones with a list of accredited laboratories in Oman which is constantly updated, Al Dhaheri affirmed.

Checking at the border

For the DPI blood test, the necessary test will be performed at the border, and in the event of a positive result a PCR test will be performed with the individual returned to Oman until a negative result is given. If the result is negative, travelers will be allowed into the UAE. It is also necessary to ensure that health monitoring applications, such as the Al Hosn smartphone app, are installed by the authorities at the border before allowing a person to enter, Al Dhaheri underscored.

Everyone is requested to adhere to quarantine procedures according to each emirate, with the responsibility for verifying procedures falling on the concerned local authorities. Visitors must conduct all required tests, which is a PCR test on the fourth day if they stay in the country is more than four days, a PCR test on the eighth day if the duration of stay is more than eight days, he said, adding a PCR test on the 12th day if the duration of stay is more than 12 days.

He noted that people who wish to move between emirates, and into Abu Dhabi from another emirate, must state at the border into Abu Dhabi all of their travel details and local protocols will be applied.

Pledge

“Each visitor will be required to sign a pledge at the border – a person who refuses to sign will not be allowed to enter. The head of the family may sign a pledge form for the rest of their family members if the relationship is of the first degree,” Al Dhaheri stated, adding that a person over the age of 18 may sign on behalf of a second-degree relative if they are under the age of 18.