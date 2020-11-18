Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, condoled the death of Jetman pilot Vincent Reffet on social media.
Reffet was killed in a training accident in Dubai on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Jetman team confirmed.
Sheikh Hamdan, who is an adventurer himself, on his Instagram stories added a photo of himself with Reffet, writing below it: “We will miss you.”
Frenchman Reffet, 36, part of the “Jetman” team which has performed groundbreaking stunts above Dubai using jetpacks and carbon-fibre wings.
According to the spokesperson, Jetman Dubai is working closely with all relevant authorities in the investigation.
The Jetmen have pulled off a series of dramatic flights over Dubai, soaring in tandem above the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa and alongside an Emirates Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial airliner.
“We ask that you please keep Vince’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.