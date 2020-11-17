Dubai: Jetman pilot Vincent Reffet was killed in a training accident in Dubai on Tuesday, spokesperson said.
Frenchman Reffet, 36, part of the “Jetman” team which has performed groundbreaking stunts above Dubai using jetpacks and carbon-fibre wings, died on the morning of November 17 during training in Dubai.
“It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jetman pilot, Vincent (Vince) Raffet, who died this morning, November 17 during training in Dubai,” Jetman posted on their Instagram page.
“Vince was a talented athlete and a much-loved and respected member of our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him.”
According to the spokesman, Jetman Dubai is working closely with all relevant authorities in the investigation.
The Jetmen have pulled off a series of dramatic flights over Dubai, soaring in tandem above the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa and alongside an Emirates Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial airliner.
“We ask that you please keep Vince’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.
With inputs from AFP