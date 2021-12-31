Abu Dhabi: Four people were injured when a dune buggy collided with an SUV (sports utility vehicle) in a desert area of Al Dhafra region here, police said.
Colonel Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of Al Dhafra Police Department in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, said the four men, aged between 14 and 35, sustained minor-to-moderate injuries as a result of a collision between a dune buggy and an SUV in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.
They were flown by an air ambulance to Madinat Zayed Hospital.
“The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department and the support teams rushed to the scene after receiving information from the Command and Control Centre,” police said.
Col Al Mansouri said that the accident happened in a desert area far from the site of the Liwa International Festival (Tal Moreeb Dune Race), highlighting the speed at which the emergency responders provided necessary support and first-aid services to the injured before they were airlifted.
He urged the public to be more cautious while practising their favourite desert sports and to abide by safety and security measures at all times in order to avoid accidents.