Dubai: Dubai has launched a project for managing the charging of electric buses capable of processing 600 transactions per second.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched its Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) project for its smart grid, which aims to identify and enable electric vehicle (EV) charging and uploading of consumption data; transfer meter readings, alarms, and IT assets data to big data analytics.
The project had allowed DEWA to handle 4.9 million integration records until now, completing 61 integration services, and developing 44 services to date.
Green chargers
Dubai has over 300 Green Charger stations for EVs. The smart grid’s ESB project includes integrating seven IT systems, including EV charging point management system, advanced metering infrastructure, and big data analysis. The project encompasses three operational technology systems, including a network management system, energy management system, and distribution management system.
Dh7 billion investment
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO, DEWA, said: “The Smart Grid is a key component of DEWA’s strategy to develop an advanced infrastructure. The Smart Grid includes investments of up to Dh7 billion that will be completed in the short, medium, and long-term until 2035. The strategy includes different programmes such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity, Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Water, Asset Management, and Big Data, among others.”
2 million smart metres
He added that through its ‘Smart Applications through Smart Meters and Grids’, DEWA has installed more than 2 million electricity and smart water meters in Dubai. Smart meters increase efficiency and reduce consumption, as well as enable customers to monitor their consumption anytime from anywhere.