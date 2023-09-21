Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has taken significant steps to fortify the UAE’s Fodder Market by welcoming Al Dahra Agriculture and Elite Agro Holding into collaborative agreements. These strategic partnerships aim to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality grass and concentrated fodder to support the country’s thriving livestock sector.

The signing of these agreements involved key figures, including Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; Arnoud van den Berg, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Dahra Agriculture; and Dr. Abdul Moneim Al Marzouqi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Elite Agro Holding.

Al Dahra Agriculture, renowned for its expertise in cultivating, producing, and supplying animal fodder and food crops, boasts an extensive land bank spanning over 400,000 acres across 20 countries.

With 15 feed factories producing more than 40 feed products, Al Dahra Agriculture’s inclusion in the Fodder Market agreement will result in large-scale animal feed distribution through 15 dedicated outlets within the Fodder Market, effectively catering to the livestock sector’s diverse requirements across various emirates.

High-quality animal feed

Elite Agro Holding, a prominent local agricultural investment entity, operates four farms within the UAE in addition to multiple international farms, producing fodder, vegetables, and fruits. The entity’s participation in the Fodder Market agreement will facilitate the provision of a wide range of high-quality animal feed through four designated outlets within the Fodder Market.

Dr. Mariam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General for Operational Affairs at ADAFSA, expressed enthusiasm regarding the inclusion of these two leading companies in the Fodder Market agreements. She highlighted the profound impact this move will have on the market’s ability to ensure a steady supply of top-tier fodder, meet the livestock sector’s demands, and contribute to the UAE’s agricultural sustainability and economic growth.

Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the involvement of Al Dahra Agriculture and Elite Agro Holding underscores their commitment to bolstering fodder supply and supporting livestock development.

These initiatives align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, aimed at bolstering partnerships with the private sector and assisting livestock breeders.

Partnerships

She further highlighted ADAFSA’s commitment to fostering an enabling investment environment for all national companies operating in the fodder sector. Dr. Al Suwaidi expressed her eagerness to collaborate with these companies and build partnerships that advance ADAFSA’s capacity to meet livestock requirements while achieving global leadership in food security.

Arnoud van den Berg, Al Dahra Group Chief Executive Officer, recognized this program as a promising opportunity to enhance animal feed businesses in the UAE, building on over 16 years of collaboration between Al Dahra Agriculture and ADAFSA, which aims to bolster food security in the UAE.

Dr. Abdulmonem Al Marzouqi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Elite Agro Holding, emphasized the pivotal role of the fodder market in the UAE’s agricultural sector, particularly in supporting livestock production such as milk, meat, dairy, and poultry. Elite Agro Holding is committed to providing advanced, high-quality locally produced fodder, leveraging technology and research and development to meet diverse livestock needs.

Additionally, Elite Agro Holding operates the Weshah Fodder Centre in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, distributing animal feed to beneficiaries in the Northern Emirates, benefitting 14,700 recipients.

Reducing reliance on imports

Dr. Al Marzouqi underscored Elite Agro Holding’s commitment to implementing agricultural and environmental policies and standards, ultimately reducing reliance on foreign imports and contributing to sustainable economic development and job creation in the UAE.

ADAFSA recently solidified Fodder Market agreements with 13 national companies to provide herbal and concentrated fodder, ensuring a sustainable supply through the Fodder Market.

Currently encompassing 16 markets in Abu Dhabi with 85 outlets allocated to 30 companies, these markets serve approximately 40,000 breeders nationwide and meet the needs of over 5 million livestock.