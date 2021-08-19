After the exemption period expires on October 23, a fine of Dh300 per month for every uninsured month will be subjected to individuals who do not subscribe to a health insurance scheme Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced that the exemption of fines on customers who have not enrolled in, or renewed their health insurance schemes is valid until October 23.

In line with its commitment to ensure continuous access to healthcare for all members of the community, DoH aims to provide access to the right healthcare services at the right time through securing health insurance coverage to all the residents of the emirate.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is keen to exploring ways to ensure the availability of healthcare services for all residents of the Emirate in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. Within the framework of our commitment to the community, we aim to achieve one of our strategic priorities of providing integrated and continuous healthcare for all individuals of the community. This focuses on monitoring performance, controlling health insurance costs, setting regulations as well as applying best practices and international standards.”

He added, “As we strive to support the health and safety of our community members, we encourage them to subscribe to a health insurance plan or renew their subscription to ensure they get the care they need.”

What happens after October 23?

After the exemption period expires on October 23, 2021, a fine of Dh300 per month for every uninsured month, will be subjected to individuals who do not subscribe to a health insurance scheme. This is in accordance with the provisions of the Health Insurance Law No. 23/2005, its amendments and executive regulations.