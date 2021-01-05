Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has deployed special patrols to monitor trucks and heavy vehicles transporting flammable and hazardous materials.
In a post on social media by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Civil Defence said the Shield Patrols ensure that drivers of the heavy vehicles implement the necessary safety and preventative measures, as required by the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code of Practice.
The Shield Patrols will operate around the clock seven days a week on all the highways across the emirate, and strict measures will be taken against those violating Civil Defence regulations.
The name – Shield Patrols – has been chosen to reflect the Civil Defence Authority’s role in protecting the community against potential risks and ensuing a safe environment for everyone.