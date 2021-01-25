Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) organised a literary forum to discuss the right to education for all on the occasion of the International Day of Education, which was observed on January 24.
The session, organised in collaboration with Al Suwaidi Foundation, saw the participation of some notable experts, including Arab novelist Hareb Al Dhaheri, sculptor Mu’tasem Al Kubaisi, artist Khuloud Al Jabri, poet Hanadi Al Mansouri and literary critic Maryam Al Hashemi.
“We need to strengthen our efforts to enhance life-long learning opportunities for all in order to ensure sustainable development and peace and in order to become a knowledge-based society,” said Dr Hamed Al Suwaidi, founder and chairman of the ADAS board of trustees.
Read more
- Dunecrest American School: For clean technology and social consciousness
- A class apart: Inspiring leaders of the best schools in the UAE
- International Day of Education in UAE: Tech courses, jobs dominate 2021 market
- Jumeirah International Nurseries celebrates 40th anniversary with first graduates and alumni
“We join the world in celebrating International Day of Education to shed light on the importance of science, knowledge and culture. These are integral towards the building of resilient and sustainable societies, and to emphasise the crucial role of the teachers,” said Samia Badr, ADAS strategic partnerships and media manager.