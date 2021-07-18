Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi residents who need to step out of their houses to fetch essentials during the nightly hours of movement restrictions can apply for permits on the Abu Dhabi Police website.
In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the availability of the permits on adpolice.gov.ae. The sterilisation programme will come into force at midnight on Monday, July 19, and will extend till 5am every day.
A resident who applies for a permit must wait to receive a message from Abu Dhabi Police on whether the request for the permit has been approved or not. Once granted, the permit can be used to obtain essential grocery items or medicines.
Hefty fines will be imposed on all those who step out of their houses for non-essential reasons during the sterilisation hours.
Read more
- Seha COVID-19 drive-through facilities to follow changed timings during Eid break
- COVID-19: Abu Dhabi imposes movement restrictions, launches national disinfection programme
- UAE finds 97% COVID-19 patients recover after Sotrovimab use
- UAE-based Aster healthcare’s founder nominated to new council of Dubai chamber
The sterilisation programme is part of a series of measures undertaken by the authorities in Abu Dhabi to limit the spread of COVID-19 variants.