STOCK Abu Dhabi skyline corniche
The Abu Dhabi skyline at the corniche. The sterilisation programme will come into force in Abu Dhabi at midnight on Monday, July 19, and will extend till 5am every day. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi residents who need to step out of their houses to fetch essentials during the nightly hours of movement restrictions can apply for permits on the Abu Dhabi Police website.

In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the availability of the permits on adpolice.gov.ae. The sterilisation programme will come into force at midnight on Monday, July 19, and will extend till 5am every day.

A resident who applies for a permit must wait to receive a message from Abu Dhabi Police on whether the request for the permit has been approved or not. Once granted, the permit can be used to obtain essential grocery items or medicines.

Hefty fines will be imposed on all those who step out of their houses for non-essential reasons during the sterilisation hours.

Read more

The sterilisation programme is part of a series of measures undertaken by the authorities in Abu Dhabi to limit the spread of COVID-19 variants.