Dubai: Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare has been nominated to the Advisory Council of Dubai International Chamber.
The council (and a new board of directors) for the chamber was announced on Saturday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Dr Moopen has been nominated to the council as a representative from the private healthcare provider sector. He said: “It is a great honour and a privilege to be nominated to the elite Advisory Council of the Dubai International Chamber by [Sheikh Mohammed]. The Dubai International Chamber brings together global experts in their respective fields who will function together to expand Dubai’s position as the centre of trading and business.”
He added: “I am thankful to His Highness for this opportunity to be a part of the endeavour to make Dubai the destination for world class healthcare in the Middle East, attracting talent and patients from the MENA region and beyond. I promise everything in my capacity to fulfil the responsibilities of this role.”
Dr Moopen, who started Aster DM Healthcare with a single-doctor-clinic in Dubai in 1987, has played a pivotal role in healthcare in the UAE. Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest healthcare providers in GCC and India, with a network of over 360 establishments and over 21,000 staff serving 15.5 million patients globally every year.
Dr Moopen has been awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award; Pravasi Bharathiya Samman by government of India; Top Indian Business Leader Award by Forbes Middle East Magazine; and Arab Health Award in the past. Aster has been the founding partner of Dubai Healthcare City and Al Jalila Foundation. Dr Moopen has been the member of the UAE Health Council since 2018.