Abu Dhabi: Emergency response teams in Abu Dhabi have extinguished a fire that broke out in an apartment building in Al Zahiyah area.
The blaze started in an apartment unit, and was successfully put out by responding officers from the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.
In a post on its social media platforms, the Abu Dhabi Police said authorities had begun investigatng the cause of the fire. They also called on residents to rely only on information released by official, verified sources.
The capital has seen a number of fires break out at apartment buildings in Downtown Abu Dhabi this summer, including a blaze in Al Dana area last month that claimed two lives. Other blazes, such as one that erupted in a 30-storey town, have been successfully put out by emergency responders with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, with no casualties reported.