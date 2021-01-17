There are currently two groups of people who have been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi: One group that received the vaccines as part of the COVID-19 vaccine trials in the emirate. The other group comprises those who have received the vaccine as part of the national vaccination programme. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A set of new screening protocol was announced in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for residents who have been vaccinated, as well as those who have participated in the COVID-19 vaccine trials. The new protocol is effective from today, January 17, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee and the Department of Health.

There are currently two groups of people who have been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi: One group that received the vaccines as part of the COVID-19 vaccine trials in the emirate. The other group comprises those who have received the vaccine as part of the national vaccination programme, which began after the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention officially commissioned COVID-19 vaccines.

Special identification

Residents who took the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national vaccination programme can get their special identification status — the letter ‘E’ on Alhosn app — by taking a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 28 days after their second vaccine shot. They do not need to undergo regular medical checks, but will need to get a PCR test done once every seven days to keep up their special status.

In case vaccinated individuals come into contact with someone who is diagnosed with COVID-19, they must quarantine themselves for five days and take a PCR test on Day 4. Image Credit: Supplied

Residents who took the vaccine as part of the COVID-19 vaccine trials can get their special identification status — a golden star on the Alhosn app — by taking a PCR test after all he doses prescribed in the trials are completed. They must undergo regular medical checks as part of the trials, and will also need to get a PCR test done every seven days to retain their special status.

Return from travel

When vaccinated individuals return from ‘green’ countries, regions or territories, they have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, as well as a subsequent test on Day 6 of their arrival. They will, however, not need to quarantine themselves.

On arrival from places not included on the ‘green’ list, they must take a PCR test upon arrival and one more on Day 8. They must also adhere to a ten-day quarantine.

Contact with COVID-19 cases