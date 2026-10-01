Report reinforces the UAE’s position among the world’s most competitive urban destinations
Competition among global cities to attract capital, companies and talent is no longer driven solely by the size of an economy or the strength of its infrastructure. Increasingly, it is about what a city offers its residents in terms of economic opportunities, quality of life, social connectedness, digital government services and the ability to adapt rapidly to change.
Against this backdrop, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have emerged strongly in the latest global study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which placed the two cities among the world’s strong-performing cities across five key dimensions of urban competitiveness: economic opportunity, livability, social capital, government interaction and pace of change.
The findings are particularly significant because the study does not assess cities solely from an economic or investment perspective. Instead, it combines objective data with residents’ views and everyday experiences, providing a broader measure of a city’s ability to attract and retain residents and talent over the long term. The study covered 80 cities worldwide.
The international report further reinforces the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most competitive urban destinations, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai featuring among leading global cities in social capital, economic opportunity, quality of life and digital government, according to BCG Cities of Choice 4.0 report.
The report assessed the performance of 80 cities across five key dimensions, drawing on a combination of objective data and resident surveys. It found that the UAE’s cities consistently outperform the global average across most indicators of residents’ experience.
Built to Change: How Cities Compete for the Future, produced by Boston Consulting Group, represents the fourth edition of the firm’s comprehensive global study of urban competitiveness, conducted in collaboration with the BCG Institute. The research identifies the factors most closely associated with residents’ advocacy for their cities and their ability to remain competitive over the long term.
The BCG report points to an important shift in the concept of competition among cities. Airports, road networks, modern buildings and advanced digital infrastructure are no longer sufficient on their own. A city’s ability to translate these assets into tangible outcomes that residents experience in their daily lives has become a key determinant of its attractiveness.
The study links a city’s ability to continuously adapt and change with its capacity to attract talent and capital. Residents and investors are not looking only at a city’s current situation, but also at its ability to evolve, respond to changing circumstances and create new opportunities in the future.
Against this backdrop, the experiences of Abu Dhabi and Dubai represent two distinct yet complementary models of urban development in the UAE. Both combine investment in infrastructure, economic expansion, digital transformation, service improvements and the development of an urban environment capable of accommodating population and economic growth.
The study found that Dubai ranked fifth globally in economic opportunity, making it the only Middle Eastern city among the top five in this dimension.
According to BCG, this performance was associated with rising household incomes, positive perceptions of the business environment and the strong global presence of companies. Residents also reported above-average levels of confidence in their career development prospects and access to services and financial resources.
The findings reflect the nature of Dubai’s urban economy, which has evolved over recent decades from a regional centre for trade and services into a global platform for business, tourism, aviation, financial services and the digital economy.
Dubai also ranked ninth globally in government interaction, highlighting the role played by digital services and government platforms in reducing the time and effort required to complete transactions and respond to the needs of residents and businesses.
This result is closely linked to the broader shift towards smart cities. Another BCG study in 2026 ranked Dubai second globally in its smart cities index, focusing on how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are being used to improve outcomes for residents and urban services.
One of the report’s most notable features is its focus on the concept of “social capital”, which broadly measures the nature of relationships and connections among residents, their sense of belonging, community participation and social interaction.
In this area, Dubai ranked 12th globally, ahead of all other Middle Eastern cities, while ranking first globally in the dimension relating to social connections.
The study pointed to higher levels of meeting friends, community participation and social generosity among residents in the UAE compared with other cities included in the study. Abu Dhabi also recorded strong results across social connectedness indicators.
These findings carry an economic significance that extends beyond the social dimension. A community in which residents feel connected and able to build relationships can enhance a city’s attractiveness to global talent, particularly in economies that rely heavily on international expertise.
For the UAE, this dimension is particularly significant given the international nature of the populations of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where people from a wide range of nationalities and cultures live and work within the same urban environment.
Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, demonstrated strong performance in the pace of change and in advocacy indicators — measures linked to residents’ willingness to support their city and speak positively about it.
BCG notes that the pace of change has become one of the factors most closely associated with levels of city advocacy, with cities across the Middle East and Asia making notable gains in this area. The study placed Abu Dhabi among cities with strong performance in the pace-of-change dimension, suggesting that this could support an improved position in future rankings.
This is particularly relevant to Abu Dhabi, which in recent years has witnessed simultaneous expansion across technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, advanced industries, tourism, culture and financial services.
The transformation is not simply about adding new projects. It involves reshaping the urban economic base and diversifying sources of growth while investing in increasingly integrated digital ecosystems and public services.
One of the report’s notable findings is that Abu Dhabi and Dubai were the only two cities explicitly mentioned in BCG’s global summary as leading cities worldwide in the amount of time residents spend in entertainment and leisure venues, averaging between nine and 10 hours per week.
Both cities also recorded above-global-average performance on certain healthcare and housing affordability indicators.
This illustrates how quality of life is evolving from a social consideration into an economic asset. When global companies choose locations for their regional headquarters, they look beyond taxes, operating costs and ease of doing business. They also consider a city’s ability to attract international employees and their families and retain them.
Investment in parks, cultural and entertainment facilities, healthcare, digital services and transport, therefore, is not simply urban expenditure separate from the economy. It can be viewed as part of the infrastructure required to attract and retain human capital.
Despite the positive picture presented by the report, it does not portray cities as fully developed models. It also identifies areas where further progress is needed.
In the UAE, the report points to public transport, walkability and education as areas for improvement. Commute times also increased by 6.5 per cent compared with the previous edition of the study, while reliance on private cars remains high.
These observations are particularly relevant as Abu Dhabi and Dubai continue to experience population and economic growth. A city’s success in attracting residents and businesses creates a parallel challenge: maintaining the efficiency of mobility and services as the population base and economic activity expand.
From an urban planning perspective, the next phase will not be solely about building more roads and buildings. It will increasingly involve improving the efficiency of existing infrastructure, expanding mobility options and integrating urban development with digital technologies, artificial intelligence and data.
The BCG findings point to a broader shift in the criteria by which global cities compete. The new equation combines the economy, technology, quality of life, trust, government services, social connections and the ability to change.
BCG suggests that cities making progress across these dimensions attract residents and talent not only because of their current achievements, but also because of the future potential they represent.
Within this context, Abu Dhabi and Dubai offer experiences that are similar across some indicators and distinct across others. Yet they share one fundamental characteristic: the ability to translate investment in infrastructure, technology and digital government into an urban experience whose benefits are felt by residents.
For the UAE, the significance of the report lies not simply in placing two cities on a global list. It demonstrates that competition for the global economy has increasingly become competition for people as well: where they want to live, where they can build their careers, where they can find a supportive social and services environment, and which city they trust to keep pace with the future.
This is where global urban competitiveness criteria appear to be increasingly heading: the city that is most capable of adapting to change, and most capable of translating economic growth into tangible quality of life, is better positioned to sustain its attractiveness in a global economy competing for talent, capital and innovation.
The findings of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) show that Abu Dhabi and Dubai perform strongly and consistently across the five dimensions measured by the report:
1. Economic opportunity
2. Livability
3. Social capital
4. Government interaction
5. Pace of change
The two cities also recorded performance above the global average across most indicators of residents’ experience.
Suresh Subudhi, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, said the data clearly reveals the direction in which urban competitiveness is evolving globally.
Cities that succeed in combining advanced digital infrastructure, governance that places residents at the centre of its priorities, and a high quality of life are the cities best positioned to achieve sustainable success.