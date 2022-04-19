Abu Dhabi: A second auction that puts special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers up for grabs will be held in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, with proceeds going towards the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative that provides food support to the underprivileged.
The second Most Noble Numbers charity auction will coincide with Zayed Humanitarian Day. It will be held at the Emirates Palace. Auction attendees will be able to bid on five special vehicle plate numbers, and ten special mobile numbers.
The auction supports the humanitarian goals of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ (MBRGI) ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, which is seeking to send one billion messages of hope and solidarity from the UAE to those in need around the world, especially at a time when food prices are rising globally and hunger threatens more than 800 million people.
Vehicle plate numbers
The charity auction will offer a set of special Abu Dhabi vehicle plate numbers — most notably the single-digit plate number 2 with code 2 — in addition to three double-digit plate numbers — 11 with code 2, 20 with code 2, and 99 with code 1 — and one three-digit plate number — 999 with code 2.
Phone numbers
In addition, the auction will put ten Diamond and special mobile numbers up for bidding. Telecom service provider du will be putting up five special mobile numbers — 589999996, 586666662, 581111114, 582444444, 586222222; while Etisalat will put up five Diamond mobile numbers — 547444444, 542244444, 542422222, 547799999, 567777722.
The auction is being organised in collaboration with Emirates Auction, Abu Dhabi Police, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) and Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat).
First auction
This edition of the Most Noble Numbers auction follows a first auction that was held in Dubai on April 16. It raised a total of Dh53 million in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, including a Dh35 million sale of the vehicle plate number AA8, and a Dh5 million sale of Etisalat mobile number, 054999999. The auctions have roped in philanthropists and dignitaries to support the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative’s humanitarian goals.