Abu Dhabi: Public beaches in Abu Dhabi city will now be open to visitors from 7am until sunset.
The reduction in beach access timings and swimming hours for the winter months was announced by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality on its social media platforms. During the summer, the swimming beaches are open from 6am until there is sunlight.
The municipality also recently conducted an awareness campaign to educate visitors to public parks and beaches in the city about COVID-19 precautions, including the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.