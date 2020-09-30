Dubai: Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE has devised an efficient strategy to conduct medical examinations for residency visas. Dr Hussain Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, undersecretary at the Ministry’s Health Assistance Sector, Health Centres, and Clinics at the Health Ministry said that the ministry was using best technology and smart solutions as well as competent medical teams to ensure full precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
Medical examinations for residence visa are mandatory and the Health Ministry is also ensuring accuracy of the results.
The medical examination centres for residency provide a broad range of services. These include conducting medical examinations, printing of residence visa forms and issuing Emirates ID (Preventive Medicine Departments only), while the required documents are a valid passport copy, valid residence permit/visa copy, two passport-size photographs and a copy of Emirate ID copy (only for the renewal of residence visas).
Best electronic and smart systems
Dr Al-Rand: “The medical examination centres for residency are fully equipped with cutting-edge equipment and devices and have highly qualified and well-trained medical teams to obtain accurate and quick results in accordance with global transparency and accuracy standards.”
Examination centres and packages
Medical examination for residency service is available in the preventive medicine centres at Al Ghubaiba, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Khor Fakkan, Al Dhaid, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and the Examination Centre for Expatriate Labour in the Industrial Area, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Tecom, Spring (the Springs area), Salah Al Deen and Al Khabaisi.
The Health Ministry provides three packages for medical examination for residency visas. The first — which is applicable to all categories of visas, but excludes cost of vaccinations and female domestic visa services — is priced at Dh260.
The second package includes all visa categories and includes vaccination and is worth Dh 310, while the third package is dedicated to female household domestic services and is valued at Dh360.