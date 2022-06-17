Abu Dhabi: A total of 19 people received mild-to-moderate injuries after a fire broke out on a 30-storey building in the Al Zahiyah area here today. The injured have been taken to hopsital for treatment.
Emergency response teams in Abu Dhabi are currently working to put out the blaze that broke out in the afternoon.
Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence are at the site. The affected building has been fully evacuated in order to ensure the safety of all residents.
Abu Dhabi Police have cautioned the public against sharing false and unverified information about the incident.
More details to follow.