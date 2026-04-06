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Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nepal FM discuss bilateral ties and regional security

Call addresses Iranian attacks’ impact on regional stability and global economy

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UAE, Nepal foreign ministers vow closer cooperation across key sectors
UAE, Nepal foreign ministers vow closer cooperation across key sectors

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Shishir Khanal on his appointment as Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations, avenues of cooperation, and joint efforts between their countries, as well as opportunities to further develop ties across various sectors in a way that serves their mutual interests.

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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his best wishes to Shishir Khanal for success in his new role, affirming his eagerness to work together to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in support of their development plans and for the benefit and prosperity of their peoples.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Shishir Khanal also discussed the serious repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and a number of sisterly countries, and their dangerous impact on regional security and stability, international trade, energy supply security, and the global economy.

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