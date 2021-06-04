Dareen Barbar, an inspirational amputee athlete, set a new Guinness World Records™ title for Longest Samson’s chair/static wall sit (for a female amputee) achieving a total of 2 mins and 8.24 seconds on Friday in Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian KALLOUCHE /Gulf News

Dubai: Lebanese Dareen Barbar, 43, an inspirational amputee athlete, set a new Guinness World Records™ title for Longest Samson’s chair/static wall sit (for a female amputee) achieving a total of 2 mins and 8.24 seconds on Friday.

Static wall sit is putting your back against a wall and holding this position until your thighs are parallel to the floor. The static wall sit for a female amputee is one of the new categories introduced by Guinness World Records™ aimed at encouraging people with impairments around the world to achieve world record titles. The record broken by Dareen was 1 min and 15 seconds.

A mother of two who lost her leg to bone cancer when she was 15, Dareen has an above knee left leg amputation. She had another accident in 2013 when she broke her left hip where her amputation is and had to have two screws in the hip.

Dareen Barbar, an inspirational amputee athlete, set a new Guinness World Records™ title for Longest Samson’s chair/static wall sit (for a female amputee) achieving a total of 2 mins and 8.24 seconds on Friday in Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian KALLOUCHE /Gulf News

Cancer survivor

After setting the world record, Dareen said: “I lost my left leg in June 1993 at the age of 15 due to bone cancer, and today, in the same month after 28 years, I am back to win the battle. My story has inspired many throughout the years, and today I make history hoping to inspire millions around the world.

“I thank Guinness World Records™ for considering the new classifications for people with determination, and I am proud to be part of a campaign that will change the lives of millions across the globe,” she added.

Dareen, a fitness life coach and triathlete, told Gulf News she will attempt to break her own record next year.