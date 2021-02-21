The Ministry of Community Development launched the National Happiness and Wellbeing Survey last year, and revealed the findings on February 21, 2021. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A nation-wide government survey has been carried out to discover residents’ sentiments towards the UAE, and found that 93 per cent of people are proud to live in the country.

The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) launched the National Happiness and Wellbeing Survey in February 2020, as part of efforts to adopt projects and initiatives to raise the wellbeing in various sectors affecting the lives of all citizens and residents of the UAE. The survey was carried out as part of the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031 to achieve the goals of the National Observatory for Wellbeing.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister for Community Development (MoCD) and Chairwoman of the Wellbeing Council, highlighted some results from the survey, which included:

82 per cent of individuals expressed satisfaction with government services

92 per cent said they feel safe walking alone at night

84 per cent indicated that they are comfortable with their family relationships

88 per cent have good communication skills

8 in 10 people believe they are living a meaningful life

84 per cent of the country’s population is generally optimistic

The survey targeted 10,000 people aged 15 and over, 66.4 per cent of UAE nationals and 33.6 per cent of residents of different nationalities, including young people, students, senior citizens, people of determination, retirees, unemployed citizens, housewives and working women, who responded to 300 questions in different sectors of the community.

“These development ideas enhance the UAE’s pioneering aspirations to achieve the best wellbeing standards through qualitative projects and initiatives launched by the national task forces, bringing together various government authorities to make great efforts in promoting people’s wellbeing, especially in the exceptional circumstances surrounding the population this year,” said Buhumaid.

“The wellbeing initiatives also established an ideal way of life for individuals in UAE society, as part of promoting happiness as a government and development priority,” she said.

Buhumaid said that the national wellbeing survey was aimed at measuring the wellbeing standards of the UAE community in seven vital sectors, including community, healthcare, education, economy, security-justice and safety, infrastructure-housing and environment, and human resources, in an effort to provide initiatives and outcomes that establish the happiness and wellbeing for all members of the community.

The minister added that the Wellbeing Council worked in coordination with government entities covering the seven sectors concerned with wellbeing to adopt and implement projects and initiatives for all entities, to prepare the state of wellbeing report.

The wellbeing report was done in cooperation with more than 70 government authorities in the UAE, which led to 700 initiatives and projects throughout the UAE incorporating the efforts of local executive councils, federal and local government authorities, and executive chairmen for happiness and wellbeing.

It was noted that a set of results and indicators were developed that measure the happiness and wellbeing, and determine the future features of initiatives that promote wellbeing for all members of society.

