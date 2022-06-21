Ajman: Ajman Civil Defence have cautioned all users of electric vehicles to take preventive measures to avoid fire accidents while charging the vehicles at home. This comes in line with the summer safety campaign launched by the General Command of the Civil Defence of Ajman Police as part of its awareness plan for 2022.
Lieutenant Colonel Majid Ali Al Hussan, the Deputy Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Security, stressed on the need to adopt preventive measures by ensuring that the electrical charging system is periodically checked by a specialised technician and that the fingers are not placed in the vehicle’s loading link.
He urged drivers to ensure that the charging cord is plugged into a wall outlet with a resistor when charging, and to always ensure that the charger is valid. Children should not be allowed near a vehicle while it is being charged and the vehicle should not be washed while charging is on.
Civil Defence also emphasised that it was committed to spreading awareness through media and social networking sites, to inform members of the society about the safety measures that need to adopted when a fire breaks out while driving or charging cars at home.
• Keep fingers away from vehicle’s loading link
• Ensure charging cord is plugged into wall outlet with a resistor when charging
• Ensure charger is valid
• Vehicle should not be washed while charging
• Children should not be allowed near vehicle on charge