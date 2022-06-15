Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists to take the right precautions when facing sudden vehicle breakdowns while driving.
A stalled car in the middle of a road is not only a danger to the driver and passengers inside, but also to other oncoming vehicles, which may not be able to stop in time to prevent an accident. These kinds of incidents can also lead to vehicle pile-ups, putting many road users at risk.
In a social media post, the Police, therefore, referred to such incidents as “one of the most dangerous” on the road, and issued a number of key precautions that motorists can take to protect themselves and other road users. “We are all responsible for road safety,” the Police said, and urged motorists to follow all traffic laws and regulations
What should I do if my car breaks down suddenly?
-Move off the road to the nearest designated emergency area. In cases of extreme necessity, use the right shoulder of the road to stop your vehicle.
-Turn on your hazard lights.
-If you have a hazard sign with you, place it on the road at sufficient distance from your stalled vehicle to warn other oncoming drivers. This is typically considered to be 60 metres behind your vehicle.
-Don’t wait inside your car, or next to it.
-Call the Police to ask for assistance
.