Abu Dhabi: Newly installed screens on Abu Dhabi emirate’s public buses will raise community awareness about various topics of public safety.
The displayed messages and clips will be shared by Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, which is coordinating with the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) for the initiative.
Public awareness
Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Himiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the awareness messages will help reduce traffic accidents, enhance public safety, and maintain security.
The messages will be carried in a number of widely spoken languages in the UAE, including English, Arabic and Urdu, to ensure that they reach a large number of residents. The use of public buses will also disseminate the message because they are used by a significant proportion of the community.
Two-wheeler safety
Major Ahmed Al Muhairi, director of public relations at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the directorate is keen to use a variety of channels to create awareness about road and traffic safety.
He added that the awareness messages shared through public buses will initially focus on the traffic regulations that apply to bicycles and electric scooters, including areas to park them and overall rider safety.